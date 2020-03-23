Delaying Olympics by too long a burden to athletes, JOC head says

Too long of a delay to the Olympic Games would be a burden to athletes preparing for the Tokyo 2020 games, the president of the Japan Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Yasuhiro Yamashita made the comment at a news conference on Monday, as speculation deepened that Japan would be forced to delay the Olympics because of the widening coronavirus outbreak.

