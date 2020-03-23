Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian workers find temporary Israeli abodes in coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:36 IST
Palestinian workers find temporary Israeli abodes in coronavirus crisis

Israel's building industry has found temporary housing for many of its nearly 70,000 Palestinian labourers, staving off a construction shutdown after the coronavirus crisis prompted the closure of the border with the occupied West Bank. The successful scramble over the course of three days to keep a vital workforce on the job was a rare instance of common Israeli and Palestinian concerns leading to cooperation on a large scale.

"Palestinian workers are the (backbone) of Israeli construction. Without them, we don't work. The industry would stop," Shay Pauzner, an official with the Israeli Builders' Association, said on Monday. Pauzner said his union of around 4,000 construction firms had coordinated with the Israel Hotel Association to find rooms for 12,000 Palestinians in some 40 hotels across the country after the border closure was announced last week.

They found vacant apartments for another 28,000, some of them still in the final stages of being built. Along a nearly-empty highway near Tel Aviv University, Palestinian workers cleared land on Monday next to a cluster of high-rise student dormitories under construction.

"I'm not happy to be away from my family, but I can't lose work," said Ibrahim, 38, who typically crosses daily from the West Bank city of Hebron. His construction firm found him a sublet near Tel Aviv. "Not all of us found a place to stay. I got lucky. This virus is going to take a lot of people's income, but not mine," he said. He declined to give his last name or identify his employer.

An Israeli work permit is a prized possession in the West Bank, where Israel, citing security concerns, maintains tight border restrictions. Palestinian labourers earn more for equivalent work in Israel than in Palestinian cities. Israeli firms rely heavily on the roughly 100,000 Palestinians who typically cross daily from the West Bank for work on construction, infrastructure and other projects.

The 70,000 construction workers among them make up nearly a third of the Israeli building industry's workforce, its association said. The industry accounts for 11% of Israel's GDP, or 158 billion shekels ($43 billion) annually, Pauzner said. The Palestinian workers' new lodgings, paid for by their employers, have also provided relief for Israeli hotels that have mostly been closed due to the health crisis.

"We had to put most of our 220 workers on unpaid leave. This gives us an opportunity to keep 10 of them employed, at least," said Yaron Burgin, CEO of Abraham Hostels and Tours, which is housing around 120 workers in its Tel Aviv and Jerusalem hostels. Israel has reported 1,238 cases of coronavirus infection. Palestinians have reported 57 cases in the West Bank and two in the Gaza Strip. ($1 = 3.6695 shekels) (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chouhan govt will work to implement promises made in BJP manifesto: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that his partys government in Madhya Pradesh will work to implement all promises made by it during the state assembly polls in 2018. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will work to make up for th...

'Enough is enough': Unhappy Trudeau tells Canadians to go home and stay home

A clearly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said people defying advice to isolate themselves to fight a coronavirus outbreak should go home and stay home or face sanctions.Trudeau also said the federal government woul...

U.S. CDC reports 33,453 coronavirus cases, 400 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 33,453 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,185 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 199 to 400. The CDC reported its tally of case...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus

No change to text but add dropped letter to headline By Naimul KarimDHAKA, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020