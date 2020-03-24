UP government to set up coronavirus hospitals in 51 medical colleges

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up COVID-19 hospitals in 51 medical colleges of the state. According to an official release, a decision to this effect was taken during a videoconference presided over by the state medical education minister here on Monday. In the 51 medical colleges, there are 4,500 isolation and quarantine beds as of now for the treatment coronavirus patients. Instructions have been issued to increase the number of beds to 11,000 within a week. Directives have been issued to have a minimum of 20 beds and two ventilators or a maximum of 200 isolation beds and 20 ventilators in every medical college. In the state capital's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a COVID hospital is being set up with 210 beds and 80 to 100 ventilators for the treatment of high-risk patients, the release said. Meanwhile, a government spokesman said a total of 228 cases under Section 188 of the IPC were lodged in the districts where a lockdown has been imposed. A total of 10,754 vehicles were challened and 645 were seized, the spokesman added.

