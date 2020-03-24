Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:56 IST
WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'
Representative image Image Credit:

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectations

"Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope and even do more harm than good, and cause a shortage of essential medicines that are needed to treat other diseases," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs order against hoarding, price gouging in fight against coronavirus

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging of supplies needed to fight the deadly coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.This sends a strong message we will not let those hoarding vital suppli...

U.S. prison union official urges halt to inmate transfers due to coronavirus spread

The federal Bureau of Prisons BOP is still transferring some inmates from coronavirus hotspots such as New York City to prisons in other parts of the country, even as three prisoners tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness over...

Former Steelers DC Widenhofer dies at 77

Robert Woody Widenhofer, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator and Vanderbilt and Missouri head coach, died Sunday. He was 77. Widenhofer, who was living in Colorado Springs, Colo., was in the hospital recovering from a minor s...

Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment gets FDA's orphan drug label

Gilead Sciences Incs experimental drug remdesivir, seen as one of the more promising potential treatments for the coronavirus, on Monday received the orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The announcement comes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020