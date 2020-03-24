New Zealand's Olympic Committee, athletes support Games postponement

New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic athletes support a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the New Zealand Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

“We support their position and will now share their views with the IOC as we advocate internationally on behalf of New Zealand athletes and sport. We reiterate the need for a swift decision," New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith said in a statement.

"Our focus is first and foremost the athletes."

