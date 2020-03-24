Thailand approves $3.3 bln stimulus to ease coronavirus impact

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved additional stimulus measures worth 107 billion baht ($3.25 billion) in a bid to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures include cash handouts, soft loans, emergency loans, tax breaks, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand reported 106 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths, taking the total to 827 cases and 4 deaths. ($1 = 32.90 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

