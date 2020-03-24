Saudi Arabia reports first coronavirus death, an Afghani resident
Saudi Arabia has recorded its first death from the coronavirus in a 51-year-old Afghani resident, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali told a televised news conference on Tuesday.
The man's health deteriorated quickly after reporting to a hospital emergency room in the city of Medina and he died on Monday night, Abdelali said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
