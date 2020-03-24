Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Friend of coronavirus': Police in north India shame those defying lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:03 IST
'Friend of coronavirus': Police in north India shame those defying lockdown

Police in India's northern city of Meerut are making citizens who break its lockdown hold up signs reading, "I am a friend of coronavirus," or "I am the enemy of society," before posting their pictures on Twitter. Most of India, which had 482 infections and nine deaths by Tuesday, is under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, including Meerut, in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mosque worker Mohammad Alim, 40, said he took a widow and her three sons to a police station in the city on his motorbike on Monday night to report an altercation with neighbors. "When I reached the police-station, the inspector handed me that shaming sign and clicked my picture," Alim told Reuters.

"I feel scared. I do not know who to complain to now," added Alim, who also accused officers of verbally abusing him. Meerut police tweeted a picture of Alim holding a sign that read "I am a friend of coronavirus" with the caption, "Some people do not care about society's safety."

The police Twitter feed had nine more similar pictures, with comments in Hindi, including, "I do not believe in the law of the country" and "I do not care about my family or society." Meerut police official Akhilesh Narayan Singh told Reuters that only people who did not follow orders to turn around and go home were photographed, adding that 22 cases of lockdown violations had been filed.

Asked about Alim's case, Singh hung up and did not respond to follow-up calls or messages. India's Home Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In at least three other districts in the state, people who violate the lockdown order are being made to do sit-ups and squats, a police officer at the Malhaur police outpost in Lucknow, the state capital, told Reuters. "They asked the boys to go after 10 sit-ups," added the man, who sought anonymity because he was not authorised to comment.

A spokesman for Lucknow police said they had no information about the sit-ups. A few weeks ago, the state government put up six hoardings in prominent parts of Lucknow identifying people it said had joined violent protests against a new citizenship law based on religion.

The state's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, is a hardline Hindu priest aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Separately, in the western state of Gujarat, what appears to be a list of almost 200 people who recently entered India from abroad has been circulating on WhatsApp.

It was not immediately clear where the list, which includes telephone numbers and addresses, originated. "I am getting calls from random people who are inquiring if I did tests," said a 21-year-old university student who recently flew back from the United States, who asked for anonymity. (Additional reporting by Rupam Jain in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-FINA to reconsider world championship dates after Tokyo Games moved to 2021

The 2021 World Aquatics Championships that were due to be held in July-August 2021 in Fukuoka, Japan could be rescheduled after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to 2021, swimmings world governing body FINA said on Tuesday. The Tokyo O...

U.S. awards $100 mln to health centers to boost coronavirus response

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HHS said on Tuesday it had awarded 100 million to 1,381 health centers across the nation to bolster their response to the coronavirus pandemic.The health centers may use the funds to meet scr...

PM Modi hails selfless work done by medical fraternity in dealing with COVID-19

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses and lab technicians from all over the country via video conference.Prime Minister hailed the selfless work done by the medical professi...

Norway's unemployment rate soars to above 10% due to coronavirus, highest since 1930s

Norways unemployment rate soared five-fold this month to above 10, its highest level since the 1930s, as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, data showed on Tuesday.Tens of thousand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020