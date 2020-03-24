Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU close to deal on face masks against coronavirus, after month of searching

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:35 IST
EU close to deal on face masks against coronavirus, after month of searching

The European Commission said on Tuesday it is close to securing deals with suppliers of face masks, goggles, overalls and other gear to help meet an EU shortage of equipment essential to protect medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus. The announcement came nearly a month after the commission, the European Union's executive arm, launched a joint procurement process on behalf of 25 of the 27 EU states to acquire the protective equipment, demand for which has increased exponentially since the start of the outbreak.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU had secured concrete offers "of considerable scale" to supply protective equipment, in some cases exceeding the quantities that had been requested. The commission did not disclose the names of the manufacturers, nor the precise amounts and prices of the gear being offered.

The World Health Organization said at the beginning of March that the entire world was facing a shortage of protective equipment and called for a large boost in production. In Italy alone - the country with the highest number of deaths from the virus - government officials say they need 90 million masks a month.

Shortages of medical equipment are exposing medical workers to higher risks of contagion, which in turn endangers patients who could be infected by doctors or nurses. In Italy, more than 5,000 medical staff have been infected since the beginning of the outbreak, nearly 9% of total recorded cases, data from the Italian health institute showed.

The offers were being assessed and the equipment should be available two weeks after EU governments sign contracts with the bidders, the commission said in a statement. Disruptions in supply chains caused by the epidemic have caused delays in the delivery of drugs to Europe, officials said earlier in March.

Many drug components and medical devices are manufactured in China, where the outbreak emerged at the end of 2019. Von der Leyen last week said China had offered to send more than 2 million masks and other material to alleviate shortages in Europe.

But days after the announcement, a spokesman for the EU executive was not able to provide information about the delivery of the offered items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens coroanvirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...

UK posts biggest rise yet in coronavirus deaths and cases

Britain posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly, underlining the urgency behind the governments move to lock down the country.The death toll across the Unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020