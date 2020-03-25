Left Menu
Development News Edition

Full steam ahead for UK model railway buffs, despite coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:51 IST
Full steam ahead for UK model railway buffs, despite coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The trains of Britain have been known to grind to a halt due to such minor hazards as leaves on the line or the wrong type of snow, but the world of model railways is made of sterner stuff. Even a pandemic of epic proportions has been unable to ruin one of the UK's premier railway modelling shows.

When the annual London Festival of Railway Modelling exhibition at the grand Alexandra Palace venue was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, model-makers got the show back on track by taking it online. Using the hashtag #TwitterModelRailwayShow, thousands of them have been posting photos and videos this week of their detailed miniature railway sets, drawing expert commentary and appreciative feedback from fellow enthusiasts.

The railway fest has carried on unabated for days, extending what was supposed to be a two-day festival into a lasting online community. The show's sponsor was British toymaker Hornby, which makes train sets including miniatures of real engines and more magical ones like Harry Potter's Hogwarts Express.

"It just goes to show how resourceful folks are," said Simon Kohler, Hornby's marketing and product development director. "You get knocked down, you get up again and you find another way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday its business was being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with weaker sales of advertising that make up nearly all the social networks revenue even as more users spend time on its apps during lockdowns.We dont mon...

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump says America should re-open for business by mid-April

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales. What that specialty...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020