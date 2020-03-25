Saudi king to chair G20 leaders call on coronavirus on Thursday
Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an extraordinary virtual meeting of the leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on March 26 to advance a globally coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said on Wednesday.
The kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, called last week for the leaders to speak by video-conference amid criticism that the group has been slow to respond to the global crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
