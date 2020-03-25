Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: WHO Representative describes India's lockdown as 'timely and robust'

Dr. Bekedam noted that Mr. Modi’s call for social distancing has received widespread community support across the country, a step that is expected to help in “flattening the curve" (slowing the rate of infection).

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 07:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 07:22 IST
COVID-19: WHO Representative describes India's lockdown as 'timely and robust'
Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva on Monday, Mike Ryan, WHO Emergencies Programme Director, said that it was important for India to introduce ramped up measures at a public health and societal level, to control and suppress the disease. Image Credit: ANI

India's decision to impose a 21-day lockdown, which was announced on Tuesday, comes after a call from the UN health agency, WHO, for the country to take "aggressive action".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order for the country's 1.3 billion people to stay home, is an escalation of the 07:00 – 21:00 "Janata curfew" introduced on March 22, and it comes a day after the government grounded all domestic flights. Mr. Modi reportedly declared that the lockdown applies to "every district, every lane, every village", and warned that "If you can't handle these 21 days, this country will go back 21 years".

As of Tuesday, WHO figures showed that India is so far relatively unscathed by the pandemic, with fewer than 500 confirmed cases, but there are fears that, if the disease takes hold, the consequences could be more catastrophic than anything seen so far in China, Europe or the USA.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva on Monday, Mike Ryan, WHO Emergencies Programme Director, said that it was important for India to introduce ramped up measures at a public health and societal level, to control and suppress the disease. "India is a hugely populous country", he said. "The future of this pandemic will be determined by what happens to densely-populated countries".

A 'timely, comprehensive and robust response'

Dr. Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India, praised the country's response to the pandemic, describing it as "timely, comprehensive and robust", with the authorities taking the "whole-of-government" approach advocated by WHO, and Prime Minister Modi personally spearheading efforts.

The government, he continued, is making headway in areas such as prevention and containment, including "strengthening surveillance, laboratory capacity, contact tracing and isolation, risk communications and initiating emergency measures".

Dr. Bekedam noted that Mr. Modi's call for social distancing has received widespread community support across the country, a step that is expected to help in "flattening the curve" (slowing the rate of infection).

WHO and other UN partners, noted Dr. Bekedam, have been working closely with the Indian government on preparedness and response measures, disease surveillance, laboratory and research protocols, risk communications, training on infection prevention and control and cluster containment plan, surveillance and tracking of travelers.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Clive Berghofer's donation to help boost QIMR Berghofer research into COVID-19

A 1 million donation from Queensland philanthropist Clive Berghofer AM will help boost a wide-ranging research program at QIMR Berghofer into the global pandemic, COVID-19.The research will be aimed at laboratory screening of existing and p...

Excellent and right decision: Mary Kom welcomes IOC's decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Mary Kom has welcomed International Olympic Committees IOC right decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus outbreak. Kom, a six-time world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist, took to Twitter to writ...

One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American C...

MAD Lions, MIBR, Cloud9 win Flashpoint group titles

MAD Lions, MIBR and Cloud9 emerged as group champions Tuesday as the first phase of Flashpoint 1 concluded. In the Group A final, MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0. MIBR edged Chaos EC 2-1 for the Group B title, and Cloud9 defeated Orgless 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020