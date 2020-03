Japan's J.League has delayed the restart of soccer matches to May due to the coronavirus, the Kyodo newswire said on Wednesday.

Japan's top domestic soccer division will aim to resume matches on May 9, and the second division on May 2, Kyodo said.

