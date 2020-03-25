Left Menu
Canadian legislators break deadlock, vote for coronavirus aid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:16 IST
After almost a day of wrangling Canada's House of Commons agreed early on Wednesday to approve a C$27 billion ($18.8 billion)stimulus bill to help people and businesses deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill - which also includes C$55 billion in the form of tax deferrals - must now be approved by the unelected Senate, which will meet later on Wednesday. Government officials say they anticipate senators will quickly approve the measures.

