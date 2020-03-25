Left Menu
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, symptoms 'mild'

  25-03-2020
  25-03-2020
Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Clarence House said were mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his Birkhall residence in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," Clarence House said. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus," Clarence House said. Queen Elizabeth who is currently at Windsor Castle is in good health, Buckingham Palace said. A royal source said the Prince of Wales, who was tested on Monday and got the results on Tuesday, was advised the condition was unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

Charles has spoken to both Queen Elizabeth and his children, Prince William and Harry. QUEEN IN GOOD HEALTH

Charles last saw the 93-year-old monarch on the morning of March 12 following an investiture, before the earliest time he would have been infectious. "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," Buckingham Palace said. "The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

A royal source said that the earliest Charles would have been infectious was March 13. Charles and Camilla went to Highgrove House, his residence in west England, on March 13 and then travelled to their Birkhall residence on the Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth left London for Windsor Castle on March 19. She is with her 98-year-old husband, Philip. When asked if the queen or Philip had been tested for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," Clarence House said. Charles met Prince Albert of Monaco, who later tested positive, at a charity event in London on March 10. (Editing by Alison Williams and Alexandra Hudson)

