U.S. Senator Sanders threatens to put hold on Senate aid bill
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he was prepared to put a hold on a $2 trillion Senate coronavirus economic relief bill unless a group of Republican senators drop their objections to language on jobless benefits in the legislation.
Sanders, an independent who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said in a tweet: "Unless these Republican senators drop their objections, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund."
