Shortage of thermal scanners in 2 inter-state check gates of Nagaland: Official

Nagaland is facing a shortage of thermal scanner machines in two check gates bordering Manipur for screening people crossing the inter-state boundary, a senior official said. Deputy Director of Health department Dr. Nyan Kikon said, with the decision of screening passengers in Dimapur railway station to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, there was a dearth of thermal scanners in Khuzama and Wokha check gates.

There are 14 inter-state check gates in Nagaland. However, the state has already placed orders for procuring thermal scanners and it would be supplied to all the check gates very soon, the official said.

Thermal cameras use heat sensors to record temperature generated by a person and thermal screening is done to screen higher body temperature related to infections that can cause an epidemic. With Manipur reporting its first coronavirus positive case, a prominent youth organization of Southern Angami region in Nagaland had put up a road blockade on NH 2 on Wednesday in protest against the shortage of thermal scanners at Khuzama check gate.

Zakeleto, president of Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO), the organization of Southern Angami region, bordering Manipur, said that the state government had ordered screening of people crossing the inter-state check gate to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but there were no thermal scanners to screen people at Khuzama check gate. Zakieleto said that the district administration has assured the SAYO that thermal scanners would be used to screen drivers and helpers of trucks crossing the Khuzama check gate on their return from Manipur.

Meanwhile, Nagaland did not have any positive coronavirus case till Wednesday, said Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Vizolie Z Sakhrie. Of the eight samples sent for testing from the state till 5 pm on Wednesday, five samples had tested negative.

The results of three samples are awaited, he said. A total of 5,433 persons had been screened at Dimapur airport while another 17,290 persons were screened at Dimapur railway station and other entry points, he said.

Altogether 171 persons are under surveillance while 1,543 persons are on quarantine in the state till Wednesday, the official said. PTI NBS MM MM.

