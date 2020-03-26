Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,234 - ministry

Iran reported 157 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Thursday, taking the death toll to 2,234 in the Islamic Republic with 29,406 infected people.

"The number of newly infected cases was 2,389 in the past 24 hours," Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to stay at home.

