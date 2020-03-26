Too early to decide if Tour de France can go ahead this year - ministry

It is too soon to decide whether the Tour de France can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, a French Sports Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

French media have speculated on a cancellation or postponement and newspaper Le Figaro wrote that the ministry is considering organising the cycling event in June and July without spectators in order to minimise infection risk.

