Dyson ventilator order dependent on passing tests - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

  • London
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:27 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

Britain's order of 10,000 ventilators from bagless vacuum cleaner company Dyson is dependent on them passing a safety and regulatory tests, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday. Britain made the emergency order for ventilators designed at breakneck speed as part of an industry-wide call to arms to prepare for the looming peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are now testing proof of concepts from a number of suppliers over the coming days with the support of a team of expert clinicians and health regulators," the spokesman said. "New orders are all dependent on machines passing regulatory tests, this is the case with Dyson. Their machines must meet the necessary safety and regulatory standards. If they do not they will not be bought or rolled out to hospitals."

The ventilators ordered from Dyson are in addition to 8,000 the British healthcare service already has and 8,000 it has ordered from existing manufacturers, he added.

