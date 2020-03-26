Left Menu
Deutsche Bank studies state aid for staff in coronavirus crisis

  Updated: 26-03-2020 19:22 IST
Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it is preparing for the possible use of a government-run short-time work scheme for some of its staff in Germany to cope with the coronavirus crisis, a move that could face union resistance.

Short-time work is a form of state aid that allows employers to switch employees to shorter working hours during an economic downturn to keep them on the payroll. It has been widely used by industry, including Germany's car sector, but not by banks. Germany recently expanded its short-time work programme to ease the burden on firms during the coronavirus crisis and Deutsche Bank is just one of several banks studying its options.

If Deutsche Bank employs the scheme it would be likely to largely affect those of its staff who work in branches that are temporarily closed, perhaps only several hundred of the bank's 40,000-strong workforce in Germany, sources told Reuters. Deutsche said it was not at present using short-time work but it was "examining whether and where it might be useful".

"At the operational level, the bank is preparing for such scenarios," the bank said. Such measures could also meet some union resistance.

The Verdi trade union voiced scepticism about invoking the measure, which could mean employees earn less, because banks could face even more work in some areas. This could include processing a surge in loan applications from companies seeking funds amid the crisis, Jan Duscheck, head of Verdi's banking division, said.

Banks around Europe have been scrambling to respond to a flood of requests for loans and relief from businesses to keep the region's economy afloat during the pandemic. "There are already collective agreements and numerous company regulations in place to manage fluctuations in work volume and safeguard employment," Duscheck said.

Nevertheless in Germany, some banks, mainly the country's cooperative lenders, have already applied for short-time work, Stephan Szukalski, head of banking union DBV, said. "Short-time work is something completely new and unknown to banks," Szukalski said.

