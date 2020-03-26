Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain orders ventilators from vacuum-maker Dyson as F1 teams stand ready

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:38 IST
Britain orders ventilators from vacuum-maker Dyson as F1 teams stand ready
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Britain has placed an emergency order of 10,000 ventilators designed at breakneck speed by bagless vacuum cleaner company Dyson, the first fruits of an industry-wide call to arms to prepare for the looming peak of the coronavirus outbreak. In another industry effort, a consortium of companies in the aerospace and engineering sectors are working with seven Formula One racing teams to ramp up production of existing ventilator models, with a manufacturing launch date penned in for March 30.

Ahead of an expected surge of cases that could overwhelm Britain's publicly funded health service, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an urgent appeal to manufacturers 10 days ago to build ventilators to help keep patients alive. Production of Dyson's new Covent ventilator could start early next month but the government made clear the order was dependent on it passing safety and regulatory tests.

"The core challenge was how to design and deliver a new, sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short space of time," billionaire founder James Dyson said on Wednesday evening in an email to staff seen by Reuters. "The race is now on to get it into production."

Dyson is able to draw on the company's expertise in air movement, motors, power systems, manufacturing and supply chains to design and build an entirely new ventilator. The company revolutionized the vacuum cleaner market with its bagless cyclonic device in the 1990s and has since gone on to build air purifiers, hand dryers and fans from its base in southwest England and manufacturing plants in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

TARGET: 30,000 The aerospace and engineering consortium, meanwhile, includes such names as Rolls-Royce, BAE, Airbus, and Siemens UK which will help existing medical device makers such as Penlon and Smiths Group to ramp up production.

It is waiting for the green light from government. British engineer Babcock has also joined forces with a leading medical equipment company and experts from London's Royal Brompton Hospital.

The companies have all sprung into action after the government said it needed another 30,000 ventilators to save the lives of patients who develop complications with COVID-19. The government is also acquiring life-saving devices from private hospitals and international producers. Britain currently has about 8,000 ventilators with another 8,000 in order to come into the health system in about a week

By 0900 GMT on Wednesday some 9,529 people had tested positive for the virus in the United Kingdom while 463 patients had died. Britain has also bought 3.5 million antibody testing kits - largely used to determine if someone has already had the virus - and is currently making sure they work before distributing them.

Prototypes of an antibody test that could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic are being assessed and are ready to be optimized, the developer of the technology said on Thursday. Many staff within the National Health Service (NHS) have not been tested, a major concern for health workers and a cause of mounting criticism of the government's response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Aaditya Thackeray urges people to maintain distance at grocery shops

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people to maintain proper distance at grocery shops after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray permitted the stores to be open 247 in the state. Chie...

Lebanon extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks

Lebanon is extending a lockdown by two weeks until April 12 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday.Under the lockdown, declared under a state of medical emergency on March 15, people...

SC to take up urgent matters on Friday through video conferencing on Skype, Whatsapp

The Supreme Court Thursday said that despite lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would hear matters of extreme urgency through video conferencing on Skype, Facetime and Whatsapp applications. Three benches of ape...

Left jobless by lockdown, workers on long march home

A group of young men was forced by police to hop like frogs on a Badaun road for violating lockdown orders, the punishment reflecting the tough time migrant labourers face as measures to fight coronavirus leave them jobless. The three or fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020