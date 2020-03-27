Roche strikes a deal with Britain to increase coronavirus testing

Roche has struck a deal with Britain to increase the country's coronavirus testing capacity, Channel 4 News reported on Thursday.

Citing health authority Public Health England, Channel 4 said the new machines would allow up to carry out up to 5,000 extra tests a day by the end of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.