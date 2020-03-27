Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life-saving services to likely be disrupted, as COVID-19 progresses: UNICEF chief

“At a time like this, these countries can ill-afford to face additional outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases”, asserted the UNICEF chief.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 07:11 IST
Life-saving services to likely be disrupted, as COVID-19 progresses: UNICEF chief
UNICEF is “particularly concerned” about countries battling measles, cholera or polio outbreaks while simultaneously responding to COVID-19 cases. Image Credit: Pixabay

Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic is overstretching health services, medical goods are in short supply, and transport disruptions have left supply chains facing "historic strain", according to the head of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF.

As health workers are diverted to support the response, "physical distancing is leading parents to make the difficult decision to defer routine immunization", Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Thursday, adding that flight cancellations and trade restrictions have "severely constrained access to essential medicines, including vaccines".

"As the pandemic progresses, critical life-saving services, including immunization, will likely be disrupted, especially in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, where they are sorely needed", she stated, highlighting that children from the poorest families in conflict and natural disaster-affected countries were at "the greatest risk".

Measles, cholera, polio – immunization essential

UNICEF is "particularly concerned" about countries battling measles, cholera or polio outbreaks while simultaneously responding to COVID-19 cases. Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, the Philippines, Syria, and South Sudan fall into that category.

Not only would such outbreaks tax already stretched health services, but they could also result in more deaths and greater suffering.

"At a time like this, these countries can ill-afford to face additional outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases", asserted the UNICEF chief.

"The message is clear: We must not allow lifesaving health interventions to fall victim to our efforts to address COVID-19".

UNICEF is committed to supporting basic health care and immunization needs in the worst affected countries in a way that limits the risk of COVID-19 transmission, by working to ensure adequate vaccine supplies in countries that need them.

The agency is working with global vaccine suppliers to ensure production and providing support to governments to maintain vaccine supplies during the pandemic.

Plan ahead

While Governments may have to temporarily postpone mass vaccination campaigns to ensure that delivering immunizations does not contribute to spreading the coronavirus, UNICEF "strongly recommends" that Governments begin "rigorous planning now", to intensify immunization programs once the pandemic is under control.

"These vaccination activities must focus on children who will miss vaccine doses during this period of interruption and prioritize the poorest and most vulnerable children", Ms. Fore explained. To successfully roll-out an effective vaccine against COVID-19, when it becomes available, immunization programs must remain robust and accessible to those that most need inoculations. "As the world's biggest buyer and supplier of vaccines, UNICEF will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting governments' current and future immunization efforts", the UNICEF chief concluded.

Students missing out

Meanwhile, as nationwide school closures disrupt education for more than 80 percent of students around the world, UNICEF announced that it would scale up support in 145 nations to help to learn to continue, safely.

"It is an unprecedented situation and unless we collectively act now to protect children's education, societies and economies will feel the burden long after we've beaten COVID-19", said Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Global Chief of Education. "In the most vulnerable communities, the impact will span generations".

Based on lessons learned with the school closures in response to the Ebola epidemics of recent years, UNICEF maintains that the longer children stay away from school, the less likely they are to ever return.

Giving children alternative ways to learn also rebuilds a routine, which is critical to the coronavirus response.

UNICEF has allocated $13 million to support Governments and education partners to develop plans for a rapid, system-wide response to include alternative learning programs and mental health support.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20.All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start i...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus cases reported at 13 of Amazon's U.S. warehouses

Amazon.com Inc is at the front line of responding to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in the United States, delivering essential goods while about half the population faces government stay-at-home orders. However, news reports that a hand...

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20. All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start ...

Brazilian activist to continue fighting for rights of African descent

A Brazilian activist who regularly receives threats of violence says he will continue fighting for the right of people of African descent to access land and property in the city of Rio de Janeiro.Damio Braga is a quilombola leader, a term w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020