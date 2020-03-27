Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla to slash on-site staff at Nevada factory by 75% due to virus -county manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:11 IST
Tesla to slash on-site staff at Nevada factory by 75% due to virus -county manager
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc plans to slash on-site staff at its Nevada battery plant by around 75% due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local county manager said on Thursday.

The move comes after its Japanese battery partner Panasonic Corp said it would scale down operations at the Nevada factory this week before closing it for 14 days. The factory produces electric motors and battery packs for Tesla's popular Model 3 sedans.

"Tesla has informed us that the Gigafactory in Storey County is reducing on-site staff by roughly 75% in the coming days," Austin Osborne said in a post on the county's website. No further details were available and it was not clear how many employees work in the factory. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Reno Gazette-Journal, which earlier reported the planned suspension, said Panasonic has about 3,500 employees at the Nevada plant. Tesla said last week it would temporarily suspend production at its vehicle factory in San Francisco Bay Area from the end of March 23, as well as at its New York solar roof tile factory.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will reopen the New York plant "as soon as humanly possible" to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients. Two employees of Tesla have tested positive for coronavirus but have been working from home for the past two weeks and had not been symptomatic at work, Tesla said in an email to employees on Thursday. It did not disclose which unit or at what location the employees work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

GRP inspector took money to ferry migrant workers to Allahabad by train during lockdown: RPF

The railways on Friday said a GRP inspector took money from desperate migrants to ferry them to their hometowns in an empty train even as all passenger services of the national transporter remained suspended in view of the nationwide lockdo...

China's Xi, speaking with Trump, calls on U.S. to improve relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday that he hopes the United States will take substantive action to improve bilateral ties, Chinas foreign ministry said.Xi also told Trump that coopera...

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools Kejriwal....

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020