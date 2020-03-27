Gatwick airport to shut one of its two terminals as coronavirus hits demand to fly

London's second-busiest airport, Gatwick, will shut one of its two terminals next week following a collapse in flight numbers, a spokeswoman for the airport said on Friday.

The spokeswoman said that Gatwick airport will close its north terminal, used by carriers including EasyJet, next week.

