Japan's Osaka asks residents to refrain from making non essential outings -Kyodo

The governor of Japan's Osaka prefecture, Hirofumi Yoshimura, asked residents on Friday to refrain from making non-essential outings this weekend, Kyodo news reported, joining Tokyo which made a similar plea this week. Japan reported more than 100 fresh cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, including 20 cases in Osaka, according to Kyodo.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday asked people to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings through April 12, and especially this weekend. That prompted residents to stock up on everything from instant noodles and rice to toiletries and fresh produce, despite public-service warnings against hoarding.

