Trump attacks Republican lawmaker threatening delay of economic stimulus

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:26 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized a Republican congressman who is considering tactics to delay a House of Representatives vote on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill, calling Representative Thomas Massie a "third-rate grandstander."

"He just wants the publicity. He can't stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive.

"WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!" he said in a tweet.

