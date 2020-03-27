Left Menu
Trump says GM efforts "never seem to work out"

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:04 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:04 IST
President Donald Trump criticized General Motors on Friday and cited the Defense Production Act after saying the automaker reduced the number of ventilators it said that it could provide to hospitals struggling to care for patients ill with coronavirus. "As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out," Trump said on Twitter. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar."

In another tweet, the president added: "General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!"

