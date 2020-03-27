Britain to increase coronavirus tests for frontline workers - Gove

Britain is boosting the number of coronavirus tests available to frontline workers, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Friday, with new capacity being rolled out immediately and increasing dramatically next week.

"This will be antigen testing, testing if people currently have the disease, so our health and social care workers can have security in the knowledge that they are safe to return to work if their test is negative," Gove said at a news conference.

"These tests will be trialled for people on the frontline starting immediately, with hundreds to take place by the end of the weekend, dramatically scaling up next week."

