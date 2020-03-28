Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 00:19 IST
IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with "very massive" resources to economic disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to lay the groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters on Friday. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was particularly concerned about emerging markets and developing countries which had seen $83 billion in capital outflows and predicted they would need upwards of $2.5 trillion in financial resources to recover from virus-related disruptions.

IMF member countries had encouraged the Fund to focus its efforts on steps that could be done quickly, including a doubling of emergency financing to $100 billion and creation of a new short-term liquidity facility, she said in an interview. Asked whether the global economy needs more than the $5 trillion in new rescue spending pledged by G20 countries on Thursday, Georgieva said: "Our advice is go big."

"This is a very big crisis and it's not going to be sorted out without a very massive deployment of resources," she said, noting that low interest rates made it easier for countries to provide significant fiscal support. The G20's $5 trillion pledge is equal to what was spent in 2009 during the global financial crisis, although economists say this crisis could be far worse.

Georgieva on Friday said the pandemic has already plunged the world into recession and it will be worse than during the last crisis, which caused a 0.7% drop in global output in 2009. She welcomed a $2.2 trillion aid package approved by the U.S. Congress on Friday to cushion the blow to consumers and businesses -- more than double what it pledged in 2009.

"The size matters. What matters perhaps even more is well-targeted measures," she said, citing the need to focus stimulus efforts on health systems, income for workers who have lost jobs and keeping companies out of bankruptcy. Emerging markets will likely need more than $2.5 trillion in resources, although some of this will come from their internal reserves, and some from domestic borrowing markets, she said.

"I do believe this number is on the lower end, because we are yet to see the full unfolding of this crisis in many emerging markets and developing countries," she said. "It is hitting countries one after another, and it's like a domino falling until your turn comes." The IMF could approve additional emergency financing and creation of a new short-term liquidity facility when it meets for its now-virtual Spring Meetings in April, said one source familiar with the process.

Georgieva told Reuters it would take longer and more consultation with members to move forward on her proposal to allow countries to draw on their Special Drawing Rights, the currency of the IMF, as was done in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang WeiYan Xiang for alleged match fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week,...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musks SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agencys planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions t...

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The African continent has been the playground for Ebola and now COVID 19 infections spreading in African countries as we just like the all-around world. The World Health Organizations regional director for Africa on Friday warned the contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020