Confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. reach 100,000 - Reuters tally

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040 on Friday, the highest number in the world, a Reuters tally https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T showed.

Italy is second with 86,498 cases and China is third with 81,340 confirmed cases. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

