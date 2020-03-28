Left Menu
Trump says U.S. will make 100,000 ventilators in 100 days

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as the coordinator of the Defense Production Act.

"We're going to make a lot of ventilators," Trump said, pledging to take care of U.S. needs while also helping other countries.

Trump said there was a great chance the United States would not need so many ventilators to fight the coronavirus outbreak, and would then help other countries in need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

