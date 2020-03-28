46-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Gujarat

A 46-year-old COVID19 positive patient died in Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, said officials on Saturday. "The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 26. She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on a ventilator," said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital said in a statement.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state have reached four with two deaths in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Surat. Meanwhile, six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the state.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 53 in the state while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

