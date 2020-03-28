Left Menu
Health News Roundup: China reports 54 new coronavirus cases on Friday; Jakarta extends state of emergency

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion aid to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law.

DEATHS, INFECTIONS At some U.S. hospitals, drugs, catheters, oxygen tanks run low

It's not just protective facemasks that are in short supply: health workers in U.S. hospitals are reporting dwindling stocks of drugs, catheters and another medical miscellany vital for caring for a surge in patients stricken by the coronavirus outbreak. Marney Gruber, a doctor who works in emergency rooms around New York City, said a number of commonly used medications are in short supply, and at least one hospital had run out of central line kits, which are used to administer drugs to patients in intensive care.

China reports 54 new coronavirus cases on Friday, no domestic transmissions

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier. The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said.

What we don't yet know about the coronavirus

It has been only three months since reports first emerged from China of an unknown virus causing unusual cases of pneumonia, and scientists and public health experts already know more about it and how it works than at the same point in earlier outbreaks. But there's still a lot they don't know.

Jakarta extends state of emergency after surge in coronavirus cases

Indonesia's capital Jakarta announced a two-week extension of its state of emergency following the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, its governor said on Saturday. Anies Baswedan told reporters on a video conference call that the state of emergency, imposed on March 20 to try to slow the spread of the virus in Southeast Asia's biggest city, would be extended until April 19.

Coronavirus outbreak is stretching New York's ambulance service to breaking point

By Scot Paltrow, The coronavirus outbreak sweeping through New York City has pushed its ambulance service close to the breaking point, with hundreds of personnel out ill and emergency calls skyrocketing, supervisors and rank-and-file emergency medical technicians said on Friday.

Pentagon eyes Chicago, Michigan, Florida, Louisiana as coronavirus spreads

The U.S. military is watching coronavirus infection trends in Chicago, Michigan, Florida, and Louisiana with concern as it weighs where else it may need to deploy, after boosting aid to New York, California, and Washington, a top general said on Friday. Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the military was doing its own analysis as well as looking at data on infections compiled elsewhere in the government.

South Korean coronavirus test kit makers win U.S. FDA pre-approval

Three Korean coronavirus test-kit makers have won preliminary approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), paving the way for kits to be exported to the United States to help it battle the largest outbreak of the virus. South Korea's foreign ministry said that winning the preliminary approval under emergency use authorization will allow the products to be sold in the United States.

As U.S. virus cases exceed 100,000, doctors decry scarcity of drugs and equipment

The sum of known coronavirus U.S. cases soared well past 100,000, with more than 1,600 dead, as weary doctors and nurses coping with shortages resorted to extremes ranging from hiding scarce medical supplies to buying them on the black market. American healthcare workers in the trenches of the pandemic appealed on Friday for more protective gear and equipment to treat a surge in patients that are already pushing hospitals to their limits in virus hot spots such as New York City, New Orleans, and Detroit.

Airbus plane delivers face masks from China to coronavirus-hit Spain

An Airbus plane landed in Spain on Saturday carrying a cargo of more than 4 million face masks from China, the European planemaker said, as countries race to source more protective gear as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. Airbus said in a statement it had deployed a new flight between Europe and China "to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain, and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts".

