Coronavirus cases in Greece pass 1,000

Greece confirmed 95 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to health authorities, bringing the total to 1,061 since the country's first recorded infection on Feb. 26. Health ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras said 32 people have died due to COVID-19.

Greece has imposed a curfew until early April, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions. It has also shut its borders to non-EU nationals and Italy and Spain to contain the spread of the virus. The rise in new infections in Greece has so far been gradual and steady.

Development minister Adonis Georgiadis said earlier on Saturday in 'Open tv' that the restriction measures will be extended beyond April 6 without providing further details. The Management Crisis Ministry said Greece has stopped all flights from the Netherlands until April 15.

