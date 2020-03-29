Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitelyReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-03-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 03:01 IST
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was extending indefinitely the suspension of international passenger flights and workplace attendance in both public and private sectors among efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Domestic flights, trains, buses, and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
