Extend compassion and cooperation to those quarantined, decrease emotional distance: PM Modi

Addressing the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned instances of misbehaviour against home-quarantined people, and stated that one should instead extend 'compassion and cooperation' to such people. "I came to know about some incidents where some people are misbehaving with people who are home-quarantined or people being tested for COVID-19. I was extremely hurt after hearing such incidents. It is really unfortunate," said Modi.

He further said: "We have to understand that under the present circumstances, we have to only maintain social distance, not emotional or human distance. They are not criminals, but they are probably affected. They have quarantined themselves to save others from infection." Modi stated that many people have taken their responsibilities seriously, and have quarantined themselves even while showing no symptoms of the virus.

"They quarantined themselves because they returned from foreign nations and took double precautions to ensure that no other person was infected from the virus," he added. Modi also stated that social distancing does not mean no social interaction. He said instead it was the time to increase social distance and decrease emotional distance.

This was the Prime Minister's first 'Mann Ki Baat' address after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

