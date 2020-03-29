Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi seeks 'forgiveness' from India's poor over coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:11 IST
Modi seeks 'forgiveness' from India's poor over coronavirus lockdown
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation's poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision. Modi announced a three week-lockdown on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus. But the decision has stung millions of India's poor, leaving many hungry and forcing jobless migrant laborers to flee cities and walk hundreds of kilometers to their native villages.

"I would firstly like to seek forgiveness from all my countrymen," Modi said in a nationwide radio address. The poor "would definitely be thinking what kind of prime minister is this, who has put us into so much trouble," he said, urging people to understand there was no other option.

"Steps were taken so far… will give India victory over the corona," he added. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979 on Sunday, with 25 deaths.

The government announced a $22.6 billion economic stimulus plan on Thursday to provide direct cash transfers and food handouts to India's poor. In an opinion piece published on Sunday, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo - two of the three winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019 - said even more aid for the poor is needed.

"Without that, the demand crisis will snowball into an economic avalanche, and people will have no choice but to defy orders," they wrote in the Indian Express. The lockdown is expected to exacerbate India's economic woes at a time when growth had already slumped to its slowest pace in six years.

MIGRANT CRISIS There still appears to be broad support for strong measures to avoid a coronavirus catastrophe in India, a country of some 1.3 billion people where the public health system is poor.

But opposition leaders, analysts, and some citizens are increasingly criticizing its implementation. In particular, they say the government appears to have been caught off guard by the mass movement of migrants following the announcement, which threatens to spread the disease into the hinterlands. "The Gov't had no contingency plans in place for this exodus," tweeted opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as images of migrant laborers walking long distances to return home dominated local media.

#ModiMadeDisaster was a top trending topic in India on Sunday on social media site Twitter. Police said four migrants were killed on Saturday when a truck ran into them in the western state of Maharashtra. Also on Saturday, a migrant collapsed and died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to a police official.

"We will die of walking and starving before getting killed by corona," said migrant worker Madhav Raj, 28, as he walked by the road in Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, several hundred migrants in the town of Paippad, in southern Kerala state, gathered in a square demanding transport back to their hometowns.

The central government has called on states to provide marooned laborers with food and shelter, and Modi's supporters slammed state governments on Twitter for failing to properly implement the lockdown. In India's cities, too, anger was rising.

"We have no food or drink. I am sat down thinking how to feed my family," said homemaker Amirbee Shaikh Yusuf, 50, in Mumbai's sprawling Dharavi slum. "There is nothing good about this lockdown. People are angry, no one is caring for us."

Following is the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia's eight nations, according to government figures: * Pakistan has registered 1,526 cases, including 13 deaths.

* India has registered 979 cases, including 25 deaths. * Sri Lanka has registered 115 cases, including one death.

* Afghanistan has registered 128 cases, including 3 deaths. * Bangladesh has registered 48 cases, including 5 deaths.

* Maldives has registered 28 cases and no deaths. * Nepal has registered 5 cases and no deaths.

* Bhutan has registered 4 cases and no deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

In China, walled up Wuhan awaits life beyond the barricades

The bright yellow barricades snake through the streets of Wuhandividing up the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak into segments that can be easily monitored for people disobeying orders to stay home.Separating neighbours and blocking ...

Ensure no one sleeps hungry during lockdown: UP CM to nodal officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with 12 nodal officers of UP who have been appointed in different states and asked them to ensure that no one sleeps hungry during the 21-day lockdown imposed across the ...

Coronavirus crisis puts EU credibility on the line -French minister

How the European Union responds to the coronavirus outbreak will determine its future credibility, a French minister said on Sunday, after the bloc failed to agree last week on measures to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.The EU ...

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators in fight against coronavirus -source

Britain has placed an order for 10,000 ventilators to be made by a consortium of companies including Ford, Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus, an industry source told Reuters. Governments around the world are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020