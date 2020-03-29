Syria reports first death from coronavirus

Syria reports first death from coronavirusReuters | Amman | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:59 IST
Syria's health ministry said on Sunday that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the first officially-reported death from the disease.
Syria has so far confirmed only five cases, but medics and witnesses say there are more. Officials deny a cover-up but have imposed a lockdown and draconian measures to stem the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
