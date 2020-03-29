Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada army not needed right now to help combat coronavirus spread - Trudeau

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:08 IST
Canada army not needed right now to help combat coronavirus spread - Trudeau

Canada is not planning for the moment to use troops to help combat a spreading coronavirus outbreak, although the option remains on the table, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

All 10 provinces have declared states of emergency and ordered people to stay home. The number of cases rose to 5,866 from 5,655 on Saturday while the death toll is 63, up from 61, medical officials said. The province of Quebec - where 8.5 million people are spread across a landmass the size of western Europe - on Saturday said it was restricting access to eight remote regions with often patchy access to healthcare.

Quebec is also stationing police on the border with the United States to ensure returning travelers know they must go into isolation. Trudeau was non-committal when asked about deploying troops to help Quebec or other provinces.

"This situation is evolving constantly and we are prepared for all kinds of different situations. Of course Canadians know very well that members of the armed forces are always ready to help when they are needed," he said. "For the time being no one has made specific requests about this and there are no plans now to carry out operations in Canada with the armed forces," he told a daily briefing, later adding that "we are not closing the door to any scenario".

Almost half the people with coronavirus are in Quebec, where Premier Francois Legault said on Sunday that the incidence of new cases appeared to be stabilizing. "Don't give up," he exhorted people who might be fed up with staying indoors. Trudeau also said Ottawa would spend more than C$200 million ($145 million) on additional help for vulnerable people such as the homeless, women and children fleeing violence and counseling services for the young.

Trudeau was speaking outside his residence, where he has been staying since his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. Sophie, who announced on Saturday she had received the all clear, has moved to the prime minister's official summer residence across the river in Quebec with the couple's three children, Trudeau said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal extends lockdown till April 7

The Nepal government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by a week till April 7 to check the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 31,000 lives across the world so far. In a meeting at the Prime Ministers official residence in...

UP CM exhorts party workers to take up anti-corona fight

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held video-conferencing with 1.63 lakh BJP booth heads and asked them to apprise people of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan package, a statement issued by the UP government said. The ch...

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...

Jharkhand CM inspects isolation wards at RIMS Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspected isolation wards set up at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS in Ranchi on Sunday as part of efforts to combat COVID19.Amid nationwide lockdown for 21 days to prevent spread of coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020