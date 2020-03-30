Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30

Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 03:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.
Trump added that deaths from the coronavirus could peak around Easter.
