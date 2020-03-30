S.Korea to draw up second extra budget, give cash payments to many families as virus relief

S.Korea to draw up second extra budget, give cash payments to many families as virus reliefReuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 08:27 IST
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the government will provide emergency cash payments to many famililes and draw up a second supplementary budget soon to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The cash payments will be made to all households except the top 30% by income.
The president said the extra budget should receive parliamentary approval in April.
