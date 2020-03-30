S.Korea to draw up second extra budget, give cash payments to many families as virus relief

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the government will provide emergency cash payments to many famililes and draw up a second supplementary budget soon to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The cash payments will be made to all households except the top 30% by income.

The president said the extra budget should receive parliamentary approval in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

