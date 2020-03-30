Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Cash-strapped New Zealand cancels lower tier competitions

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 10:27 IST
Rugby-Cash-strapped New Zealand cancels lower tier competitions

Rugby powerhouse New Zealand cancelled a string of this season's lower tier provincial competitions on Monday "to help secure the future of the sport" after the coronavirus lockdown. All rugby in New Zealand has been called off indefinitely because of the government measures put in place to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected 589 and killed one person in the island nation.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief Mark Robinson said last week the game was "fighting for survival" after the intercontinental Super Rugby competition was brought a halt and plans to put on a domestic tournament in its place were scuppered. Starved of match day revenue and television money, as well as facing the possible cancellation of the money-spinning July tests against Wales and Scotland, NZR has cancelled all provincial competitions below the national championships for men and women.

The Heartland Championship, which features the 12 weakest provinces, the Jock Hobbs Memorial national under-19 tournament, the National Sevens Tournament and all other "Provincial Union representative rugby tournaments" have been axed. "It's surreal how much this has impacted everyone in just seven days and we've needed to act swiftly, decisively and together," Robinson said in a statement.

"We are united in what we want to achieve and that’s to secure the future of rugby. "These decisions have all been about ensuring when the time comes our communities can be up and running club, community and school rugby as quickly as possible."

A decision on whether to hold the national provincial championships would be made at a later date, the statement said. Rugby is New Zealand's national sport but even with the huge success over the years of the All Blacks national team, a relatively small domestic market means the game has often had to survive on a shoestring.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his staff have taken pay cuts and twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett confirmed at the weekend that the top players would soon be following suit. "As an employee of New Zealand Rugby, we're all facing some tough times and we're all in this together," the All Blacks back told Newstalk ZB radio.

"As players we're working through that with ... the Players' Association. That will come out in due course, but yes we will be at some stage," he said of pay cuts. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Celtics guard Smart 'corona-free', 10 days after positive test

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the new coronavirus 10 days ago, has been cleared by American health officials, he announced on Twitter. Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Massachusetts Dept of Health...

Popular Japanese comedian dies from the coronavirus

Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has died from the coronavirus, becoming Japans first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70. Shimura, who attracted fans of al...

PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullahs uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard....

Rugby Australia posts big losses, warns of 'significant cuts'

Rugby Australias alarming financial state heading into the coronavirus shutdown was revealed Monday with the organisation posting a near Aus10 million US6.0 million deficit, not helped by a hefty payment to the sacked Israel Folau. The 2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020