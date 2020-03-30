Left Menu
Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and technology companies, with production to begin this week.

The group, including Airbus, BAE Systems, Ford and Formula One racing teams, said it expected to get a very prompt regulatory sign off after the final audit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an urgent appeal earlier this month for manufacturers to start making specialist health equipment including ventilators ahead of an expected peak of the coronavirus pandemic that could overwhelm the health service.

Vacuum cleaner company Dyson has said it has also received an order of a newly-made ventilator. The engineering consortium will accelerate production of an agreed new design, based on existing technologies, which can be assembled from materials and parts in current production.

"This consortium brings together some of the most innovative companies in the world," Dick Elsy, the head of the consortium said in a statement. "I am confident this consortium has the skills and tools to make a difference and save lives."

