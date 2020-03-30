Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus fails to dampen South Korea's fever for exam success

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:18 IST
Coronavirus fails to dampen South Korea's fever for exam success

Choi Young-eun is so concerned about her teenagers' education as South Korea's schools stay shut that she has been sending them to a private tuition centre to make sure they don't miss out.

Choi, a stay-at-home mum of two high schoolers, is one of the millions of parents keeping South Korea's cut-throat "hagwon", or cram schools, in business even as the government imposes tighter restrictions on gatherings in a bid to contain a major coronavirus outbreak. "It would be nice if hagwons were completely shut and students don't have to go altogether, because I don't want my kids to be the ones missing out," Choi told Reuters.

South Korea has delayed the beginning of the school year by about a month as Asia's fourth-largest economy grapples with the virus that has infected more than 9,600 of its people and killed almost 160. The government has urged people to stay at home, and maintain social distancing, but none of this has dented the enthusiasm for cram schools, part of a $17 billion dollar private tuition industry that Koreans believe sets students up for a placement at an elite university, and life-long success.

Data from the Seoul government showed that nine out of 10 of these schools were open last week, an increase from mid-March, when 60 percent were running. "Many parents called us and asked for classes to restart," said Lim Sung-ho, chief-executive of Jongro Academy, one of the largest hagwon franchises in Korea with some 6,000 students.

Like other schools, Jongro shut down when the government put the country on red alert in late February, but they have since reopened and attendance at all 22 outlets is almost 100 percent, Lim said. Class sizes are smaller, however, as the school implements mandatory social distancing guidelines: 24 students now sit at least one metre apart, down from the usual 60, he said, adjustments that have cost at least one-sixth of the academy's annual revenue.

"Parents said it's safer and better for studying when children are under the watch of hagwons," Lim told Reuters. LIFE DEFINING EXAM

Last year, South Koreans spent more than 21 trillion won ($17 billion) on private tuition, government data shows, as three out of four children - from grade 1 to grade 12 - attended a cram school. There were more than 127,000 teaching centres registered as of 2019. The ultimate goal is a high score at the annual national university placement exam, followed by a university degree, which can make all the difference to job, and even marriage, prospects in a country in which almost a quarter of all youth aged 15 to 29 years are effectively unemployed.

Every November, at least half a million students sit for the exam, and it is this competition that makes it very difficult for parents to give up on tuition. This year, the university exam is set for Nov. 19, but the government is expected to delay it because of the virus outbreak. Choi is taking no chances. In addition to cram school, she has increased the home tutoring for her children to make up for the classes they missed.

"I wish the exam could be delayed," she said. "I'm spending much more on education because of this coronavirus." ($1 = 1,242 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

COVID-19: Fear and panic becoming bigger problem than coronavirus, observes SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

As thousands of migrant workers walking back to their natives places after being rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday observed that the panic and fear is becoming a bigger problem than coronavirus, an...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...

COVID-19 relief: James McAvoy donates 275,000 pounds to NHS

X-Men star James McAvoy has donated 275,000 pounds to the National Health Service NHS to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Scottish actor contributed to a crowdfunding campaign set up by a group of doctors under NHS, the publicly funded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020