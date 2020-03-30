Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-The transatlantic divide on how banks handle coronavirus loans

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:40 IST
EXPLAINER-The transatlantic divide on how banks handle coronavirus loans

The United States has given banks a two-year break from provisions for loans soured by the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to keep credit flowing while borrowers struggle to stay afloat as economic activity grinds to a halt.

Europe, meanwhile, is taking a less accommodating stance as the authorities on opposite sides of the Atlantic follow different paths, in contrast with the close global cooperation aimed at rebuilding resilience in the aftermath of the financial crisis a decade ago. The following explains the rules banks are governed by when it comes to accounting for losses and how they are being amended temporarily to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

HOW DID WE GET HERE? In the run up to the financial crisis banks did not provision for loans until a repayment was missed or a borrower defaulted - far too late to raise capital in market meltdowns.

Taxpayers ended up bailing out lenders, prompting world leaders to call for reforms that require banks to provision for potential losses when a loan is first made, long before any problems emerge. These provisions dent bank profits and eat into capital, making the reform unpopular with lenders even before the coronavirus sparked fresh calls for less harsh requirements.

WHAT IS THE RULE? There is no single global rule.

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) writes mandatory accounting rules for more than 150 countries, including Britain and those in the European Union. The United States has its own Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Those two bodies, however, were unable to agree on a common approach to provisions for loan losses.

From January 2018, banks under the IASB's rules have been required to make provisions in stages under a rule know as IFRS 9. Some provisions are made up front, with more added when risks increase, such as after a late repayment. The FASB's rule on current expected credit losses (CECL), meanwhile, requires full provisioning at the start of a loan. It entered into force for big banks last December.

WHAT'S THE RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS? In a huge win for U.S. lenders, the country's financial authorities on Friday offered banks a delay until 2022 to the capital hit from CECL. And after 2022, banks have three years to phase in the hit that would have occurred during the two-year delay.

The IASB, regulators and central banks in Europe have so far stuck with the IFRS 9 rule and merely asked banks to be "flexible" when it comes to calculating provisions. The financial shock from the pandemic should be viewed as temporary, they say, pointing to other measures being implemented.

Regulators are granting loan repayment holidays and allowing banks to use some of their capital buffers, while governments are pumping billions of euros into economies and offering loan guarantees. This all cuts down on provisioning, European regulators have said, though IFRS 9 remains in force.

European banking officials say the EU guidance on IFRS 9 remains conceptual while U.S. authorities have been blunter and more forceful. Given that the U.S. rule is barely in its first year, it was easier to roll it back, whereas IFRS 9 is more established, said Philippa Kelly, a director at the ICAEW accounting body.

WRIGGLE ROOM Despite what might be perceived in some quarters as intransigence from European authorities, they have left themselves room to manoeuvre.

"We continue to monitor the situation and the enforcement of existing flexibility to consider next steps," a European Commission official said. "Our objective is to provide as much operational relief as possible to banks, within the existing framework ... needless to say that the Commission is participating in discussions at international level."

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? The U.S. measures will make life easier for its banks compared with European rivals in the short term, said Nicolas Veron, senior fellow at the Bruegel economics think tank in Brussels and at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

However, the unprecedented intervention in the United States could undermine the independence of U.S. accounting rules over time and helps to portray the EU as a guardian of multilateral bodies such as the IASB, Veron added. It also points to fraying of global regulatory coordination that was already coming under pressure from President Trump's America First agenda to ease regulatory burdens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

'Shaktimaan' set to make a comeback on Doordarshan

After Ramayan, Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as Chanakya and Shaktimaan during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. This Sunday, mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat started airing on ...

RBI opens up specified G-secs fully for foreign investors 

In line with the Budget announcement, the Reserve Bank on Monday opened certain specified categories of government securities g-secs for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market. Accordingly, a separate rout...

Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam sa...

UBS defies Swiss dividend freeze call with $2.6 bln payout plan

UBS plans to pay a 2019 dividend that is more than half its annual profit, defying calls by the Swiss government and financial markets supervisor for lenders to limit payouts during the coronavirus crisis. Banks around the world have been a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020