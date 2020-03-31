Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK epidemic is slowing; antibody test could soon be ready

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:43 IST
UK epidemic is slowing; antibody test could soon be ready

The coronavirus epidemic in the United Kingdom is showing signs of slowing and antibody tests could be ready in days, Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said on Monday. "We think the epidemic is just about slowing in the UK right now," Ferguson told BBC radio.

Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, also said there were signs that locking down the country a week ago had slowed the rate of transmission of the virus. He said Britain was not in a "fast acceleration" phase. Official data on Monday showed 1,408 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had died so far and there were 22,141 positive cases.

Britain initially took a modest approach to contain the spread of the disease compared with European countries such as Italy. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stringent controls after projections showed a quarter of a million people could die. Johnson has since become the first leader of a major power to announce a positive test result for coronavirus.

Vallance said on Monday the restrictions - which have seen public transport use fall to less than a quarter of normal levels - were already having a "big effect" on the transmission of the virus. This, in turn, would lead to fewer people being admitted to hospital, he said, and ultimately reduce the total fatality figure.

Hospital admissions had already stabilized at about 1,000 per day, he said. "It's quite important - it tells you that actually this is a bit more stable than it has been," he said, adding that the country was tracking France rather than the worst-hit Italy and Spain.

He said it would take another 2 to 3 weeks to determine the extent of the slowdown in the spread of the virus because of the lag between the rate of transmission and that of hospital admissions. Ferguson said a third or even 40% of people do not get any symptoms and thought perhaps 2% to 3% of Britain's population had been infected.

But Ferguson cautioned that the data was not good enough to make firm extrapolations. He said antibody tests were in the final stage of validation and could hopefully be ready in "days rather than weeks".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. By Monday, 1,421 California patien...

ESL, DreamHack parent Co. expects major revenue loss

The parent company for ESL and DreamHack expects a 35-45 percent decline in esports revenue in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report Monday in Esports Observer, Modern Times Group MTG...

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall

Italys government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines. The evaluation was ...

Placido Domingo disputes coronavirus complications, says he's at home and fine

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Monday played down media reports that he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling fine. In a statement on his Facebook page, the opera singer and conductor said there had been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020