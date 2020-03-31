Left Menu
Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 08:19 IST
Coronavirus infections in Japan topped 2,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a Reuters calculation based on ministry data and media reports.

A centre for disabled people in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 93, Kyodo News reported.

Elsewhere, more infections were found in Ehime, Fukui, Kagawa, and Tokushima prefectures, as well as in a doctor and nurse in Tokyo's cancer research hospital, according to Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK.

