Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases, one death
Thailand reported 127 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said.
The latest number raises the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 cases and 10 deaths since the country's first case was reported in January.
